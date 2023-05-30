Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 72,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

