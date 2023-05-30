Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 72,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.