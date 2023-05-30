Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) CFO Sells 3,837 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 246,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $102.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

