Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells 714 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,584,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $219.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.