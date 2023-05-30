Insider Selling: Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) CFO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,574 shares in the company, valued at $138,172.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sphere 3D Trading Up 3.2 %

ANY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 646,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

Read More

