Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Director Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,369. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -239.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,877,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1,012.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after buying an additional 2,372,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ventas by 111.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after buying an additional 1,421,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

