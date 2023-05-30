Internet Computer Price Tops $4.82 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00017421 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $21.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001031 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,890,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,387,351 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

