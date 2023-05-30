Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 213,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,964. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $66.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,441.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $1,802,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at $48,772,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,319 shares of company stock worth $6,193,749 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,310,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

