Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 476,800 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at $33,021,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $30,649,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,020,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 166,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 4.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of IPI traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,861. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $86.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

