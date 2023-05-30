Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.05.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,783 shares of company stock worth $2,789,671. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

