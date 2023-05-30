Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $309.29. 582,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

