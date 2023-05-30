Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,395.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,906. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

