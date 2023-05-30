Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.87

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 329359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

