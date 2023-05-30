Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.42

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 69832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

