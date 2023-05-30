Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.71

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 2330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Invesque Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

