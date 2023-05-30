Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 30th (AEZS, AIRG, BAM, BIOC, BSX, CALA, CCLP, CFLT, COO, CRSP)

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 30th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO). They issued an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF). Pareto Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). They issued an equal weight rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN). They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE). They issued an equal weight rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

