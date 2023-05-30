Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 30th (AEZS, AIRG, BAM, BIOC, BSX, CALA, CCLP, CFLT, COO, CRSP)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 30th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO). They issued an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF). Pareto Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). They issued an equal weight rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN). They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE). They issued an equal weight rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

