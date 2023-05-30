Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently:
- 5/30/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00.
- 5/19/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $78.00.
- 5/17/2023 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.
- 5/17/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00.
- 5/16/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $90.00.
- 5/15/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $62.00.
- 5/12/2023 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00.
- 5/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $75.00.
- 5/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $80.00.
- 5/11/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $60.00.
- 5/8/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $79.00.
- 4/19/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $119.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2023 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.
- 4/6/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,618. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
