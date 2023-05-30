Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently:

5/30/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00.

5/19/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $78.00.

5/17/2023 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

5/17/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00.

5/16/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $90.00.

5/15/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $62.00.

5/12/2023 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00.

5/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $75.00.

5/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $80.00.

5/11/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $60.00.

5/8/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $79.00.

4/19/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $119.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

4/6/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,618. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

