IOST (IOST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.14 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. IOST has a market capitalization of $175.73 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

