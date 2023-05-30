iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Up 40.5% in May

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,783,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.44. 3,728,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,786. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,193.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

