iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Up 40.5% in May

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 10,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,783,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.44. 3,728,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,786. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
