iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.81

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.81 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 112229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICF. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.