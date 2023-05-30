iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.44

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.44 and last traded at $72.43, with a volume of 184031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.