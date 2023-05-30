iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is TAGStone Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TAGStone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.1% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,246,000 after purchasing an additional 664,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,238,000 after purchasing an additional 112,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

