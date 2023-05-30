iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,736,000 after acquiring an additional 392,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 781,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

