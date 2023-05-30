iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.08. 1,878,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976,926. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

