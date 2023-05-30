iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 1.49% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $27,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

