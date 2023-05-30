iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 96,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.24.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $827.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63.
Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,643,000 after buying an additional 907,403 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 426,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 175.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000.
About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (EMGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.