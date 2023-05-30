iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.36

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 78023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

