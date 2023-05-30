iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Cut by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. 1,073,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.11. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $91.75.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.