iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.03

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.03 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 539559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

