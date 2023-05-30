iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,522,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 669,970 shares.The stock last traded at $103.49 and had previously closed at $103.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 197.5% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

