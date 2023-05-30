iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 174,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,968,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,506,000 after purchasing an additional 168,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.398 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

