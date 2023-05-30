iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.19

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.19 and last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 245204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

