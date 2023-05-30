Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $11.53

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $12.14. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 44,579 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,766.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $785,600.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

