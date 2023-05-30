Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 375 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 375 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.17, for a total transaction of $199,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $11.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $556.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.