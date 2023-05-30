Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 375 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 375 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.17, for a total transaction of $199,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $11.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $556.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
