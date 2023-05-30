Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
JWEL stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,942. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$28.91 and a 12 month high of C$38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.75.
In other news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 29,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$884,760.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
