Jay Sugarman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) CEO Jay Sugarman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Jay Sugarman bought 1,200 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $32,232.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jay Sugarman bought 1,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00.

Safehold Price Performance

SAFE stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. 244,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 36.60 and a quick ratio of 36.60. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $49.81 EPS. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Safehold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

