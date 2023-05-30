JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Update

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 779,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised JDE Peet’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JDE Peet’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $29.50 during midday trading on Monday. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.