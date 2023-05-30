Jet Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $147,772.27 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $147,772.27 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017595 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,812.93 or 1.00027260 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

