JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BKI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 68,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

