JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 2,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

