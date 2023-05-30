JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,021,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,759,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,248,000 after purchasing an additional 755,728 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

SU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. 1,179,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,250. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

