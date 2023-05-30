JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. 115,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

