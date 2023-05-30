JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. 1,432,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,700,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $401.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

