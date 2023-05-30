JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $76.97. 556,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

