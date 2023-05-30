JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.40. 481,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,098. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.