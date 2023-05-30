JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
