JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.89. 2,993,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.