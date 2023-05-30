JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. 18,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,232. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

