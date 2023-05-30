Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Pitcairn Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,251 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

