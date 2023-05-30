Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,747.50

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,747.50 ($21.60) and last traded at GBX 1,747.50 ($21.60), with a volume of 136216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,790.50 ($22.13).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.66) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.19) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.08).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.18, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,928.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,068.80.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey
In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,968 ($24.32) per share, for a total transaction of £354.24 ($437.77). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
