Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,747.50

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,747.50 ($21.60) and last traded at GBX 1,747.50 ($21.60), with a volume of 136216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,790.50 ($22.13).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.66) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.19) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.18, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,928.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,068.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,968 ($24.32) per share, for a total transaction of £354.24 ($437.77). Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

