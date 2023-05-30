Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0455 on Top Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $17,459.39 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,703.49 or 0.99980931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04754424 USD and is up 7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,298.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.