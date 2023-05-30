JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,203,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 38,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.